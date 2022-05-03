Covid in schools: Wales school face mask rules set to end
Face masks will no longer be required in schools in Wales from Monday.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said it will ensure schools are "more closely aligned" with the rest of society.
Currently face coverings need to be worn by secondary school pupils and staff when moving around the building and in communal areas.
Covid measures in schools will be brought into line with businesses and other organisations in Wales from 9 May.
The Welsh government said schools and other educational settings will continue to be advised to work with local authorities to ensure "appropriate and proportionate" measures remain.
Since September 2021, schools applied measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 according to local circumstances.
These measures included social distancing, regular later flow testing and avoiding mixing by sticking to class bubbles.
It was based on a framework for schools, but they will no longer be advised to use it.
Face coverings were required in Welsh classrooms until the end of February half term.
Since then, individual schools and councils have been able to decide which restrictions were needed in classrooms.
Mr Miles said: "In line with the wider public health guidance published at the last three-week review, we have today written to headteachers to signpost the impending changes to our advice for schools, which reflect the move from pandemic to endemic.
"We all know that Covid-19 has not gone way.
"It remains vitally important we reduce the spread of the virus where we can - this includes, for example, following self-isolation guidance, and for education settings to continue to undertake robust risk assessments."