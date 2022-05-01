Llandudno Junction: Two charged with arson after flat fire

The fire broke out at Avallon Avenue, in Llandudno Junction, on Friday night

Two people have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, after a blaze at a flat.

No-one was injured in the fire at Avallon Avenue, Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, which was reported at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Two men aged 25 and 22, both from St Helens, have been charged and remanded into custody to appear before magistrates on Monday.

A 25-year-old woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.

