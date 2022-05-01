Gavin and Stacey stars cheer walkers from Billericay to Barry
Friends and family of a woman who died of pancreatic cancer have completed a 200-mile fundraising walk inspired by hit show Gavin and Stacey.
During her illness, Pia Eaves, 54, originally from Barry, would cheer herself up by watching the BBC comedy.
It tells the story of Gavin, from Billericay, Essex, who falls in love with Stacey, from Barry.
Walkers left Billericay on 20 April, arriving at Barry Island's kiosk, once run by Mrs Eaves' parents, on Sunday.
They crossed the finish line on Mrs Eaves' birthday and wedding anniversary, raising more than £90,000 so far for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
Mrs Eaves, who worked in international banking before becoming a personal trainer, died in September after she was diagnosed with cancer in November 2020.
She was married to Simon Eaves, who she met at the age of 16 on Barry Island.
Mr Eaves, who lives in Guildford, Surrey, described his wife as "a lovely lady, with a huge zest for life".
"Even when she was diagnosed she fought the disease with a huge smile on her face," he said.
"The world is a sadder place without her. This walk is helping us get through and help us remember her."
He said his late wife worked every summer as a teenager in the kiosk on Barry Island and that the family was "very keen to do something that means something to us and resonates with people".
"And hence we wanted to walk that route from Billericay to Barry island in her memory and to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer," Mr Eaves said.
"I feel sore from my big toe to my head, but exhilarated. It's the most physically challenging thing I've ever done and emotionally too, given the backdrop.
"We're so grateful to everyone who's donated. This isn't just a one-off, we hope to get to Parliament and get the debate going into more money for pancreatic cancer."
During her illness, Pia would cheer herself up by watching episodes of Gavin and Stacey and the programme became a favourite of the family.
The theme music to the programme was played at her funeral.
Her daughters, 21-year-old Rhiannon and Emilia, 18, said the popular sitcom continues to be a firm favourite.
Rhiannon said: "It's a really feel-good show and it's one that we watch when we feel down. We love it.
"I think Mum would be so, so proud of us for doing this. She'd probably say that we were crazy, but she'd be overwhelmed with how much love there is here for her."
Emilia added: "She'd probably say 'right, now let's do another 100 miles'. That was always her way."
Her family received recorded messages of support from some of the show's stars including Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, Mathew Horne (Gavin) and Steffan Rhodri (Dave Coaches).
In her message of support, Ruth Jones said: "It's an incredible thing that these people are doing and let's be honest, in this day and age, we need incredible people to do incredible things.
"It's all about being kind."