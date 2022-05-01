Neath murder: Man charged over Timothy Dundon's death
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder.
The body of Timothy Dundon, 66, was found at Heol Catwg in Caewern, Neath, on Wednesday.
Emmett Morrison, from Caewern, has been charged with his murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr Dundon's family is being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.
Det Supt Darren George from South Wales Police urged anyone with information, "no matter how insignificant" to contact the force.
"There has been an increased police presence in Caewern since Wednesday and this will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue," he said.