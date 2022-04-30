Llandudno Junction: Five held after 'targeted' flat fire
Five people have been arrested following a fire at residential premises which police believe was caused by "deliberate ignition".
North Wales Police said it was thought to have been a "targeted incident" at Avallon Avenue, Llandudno Junction, Conwy county.
All occupants were evacuated without injury, said the force.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews tackled the blaze in a flat after a callout at 22:00 BST on Friday.
It said investigations would continue at the scene on Saturday.
In a statement, police said: "Five people have been arrested and our enquiries are ongoing.
"We believe this to have been a targeted incident with no on-going threat to the local community.
"There will be emergency services present at scene as investigations continue and we thank local residents for their understanding and cooperation in this regard."