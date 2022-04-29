Ceredigion proposed wind farm test mast given go-ahead
A mast to test the viability of a controversial proposed wind farm in mid Wales has been approved.
The 280ft (81.5m) steel structure will measure wind speeds at land close to the village of Ponterwyd in Ceredigion.
The mast is the same hub height as 13 turbines proposed in the Lluest y Gwynt wind farm near the Cambrian Mountains.
Conservation groups have opposed the plans, considered to be of national importance, which will be decided by the Welsh government if submitted.
The temporary meteorological testing mast at Eisteddfa Gurig has been approved for three years by Ceredigion council planners.
Norwegian state-owned company Statkraft AS, the company behind the plan, is one of Europe's largest renewable energy generators and operates a number of sites in the UK, including the Rheidol hydropower plant near Aberystwyth.
The Cambrian Mountains Society, Open Spaces Society and Ramblers Cymru objected and have raised concerns over the proposed wind farm.