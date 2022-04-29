Ukraine refugees: Family's final visas for Wales processed
- Published
A Ukrainian family who could not travel to Wales due to Home Office delays have been told their visas have now been processed.
Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire.
The Home Secretary Priti Patel was urged to intervene after only five of their seven visas had been approved.
But their UK sponsor said he has been told by his local MP the family will be able to travel in the coming days.
Lilya and her sons lived in Mar'ivka, a village in central Ukraine, but were left stranded in temporary accommodation in Romania after fleeing the war.
She had read a BBC Wales story about plans to house up to eight Ukrainian refugees in a bungalow on the site of St Mary's RC Primary school refurbished by volunteers.
Phil Cotterell, chairman of the school governors, then sponsored the family to come to Wales.
He said he has been informed by Monmouth David Davies that the Home Office has completed the process and the family will be able to pick up their documents in Bucharest in the next couple of days.
Mr Cotterell said it was "fantastic news" and he hoped the family would soon be able to travel to the UK.