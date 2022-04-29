Flintshire: Young dementia patients could get dedicated unit
Young dementia patients could have access to a dedicated 25-bedroom unit at a care home if plans are approved.
Bryn Edwin Hall in Flint Mountain, Flintshire, currently has 33 beds to cater for elderly residents with mental health issues.
Its owners have applied to build an extension to the Grade II-listed building.
Amber Buildings Ltd said the development would improve standards for patients.
The hall on Northop Road was originally built as a small country house in 1812 before being turned into a residential home in around 1970.
In a planning statement entered with Flintshire council, architects acting on behalf of the firm said: "The proposed scheme will provide a self-contained dementia unit specialising in accommodating the needs of young dementia patients.
"Accommodation in the existing listed building is not in accordance with current health and social care standards, making its renovation and expansion an essential option for its continued operation as a health care facility."
Under the proposals, 25 en suite bedrooms would be added, as well as a re-appointed kitchen and improved communal and therapy spaces, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Larger and more accessible courtyards, day rooms and garden rooms would allow for increased social interaction between residents, with freer movement around the home, it said.
The home was recently selected by Bangor University to assist in the development of a new training workshop.
It will use creative arts, such as poetry, music and films, to help staff understand more about how people living with dementia feel and to learn new ways of communicating with them.