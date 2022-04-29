Cheating husband jailed for fracturing lover's skull
A cheating husband has been jailed for more than seven years for fracturing his lover's skull when she threatened to reveal their affair to his wife.
Kimberley Evans, 33, had part of her skull removed by surgeons after the brutal attack by Kelvin Evans.
Evans, 37, of Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, hit Ms Evans with a weapon, inflicting "catastrophic" brain injuries, Newport Crown Court was told.
It means she can no longer live independently.
The court heard the pair had been having an affair for two months - and Ms Evans had hoped he would leave his wife, who was also her friend.
After Ms Evans threatened to reveal their affair, Evans hit her with a weapon on the side of the head before fleeing.
She was found the next day slumped on the sofa, barely conscious, covered in blood with very serious head and facial injuries.
On returning home after the attack, Evans was described by his wife as "acting normal".
When she told him Ms Evans had been found seriously injured after an attack at her home, the court heard he said: "Things like this make me realise how much I love you."
But later that day, he handed himself in to police.
He told officers: "I had an affair and I am not sure if she's still alive.
"I hit her a few times to the face area... I picked something up on the table."
When asked what he hit Ms Evans with, he claimed he could not remember and had "blanked out".
"I just picked something up and hit her loads of times," he said.
The court heard Ms Evans received treatment for a skull fracture and underwent a craniotomy in which part of her skull was removed. She is now awaiting reconstructive neurosurgery.
Evans pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
'I'll never be the same again'
Following months of hospital treatment, Ms Evans told police: "This has totally changed my life, I have no memory of what happened.
"For me life is not the same and I don't think it ever will be. I used to be a strong, independent woman living on my own with my children and working, but this has been turned upside down.
"I am unable to drive and I rely on friends and family to help out. I am left with a life-changing injury and had to have a craniotomy, I now have to wear a helmet and had a tooth embedded in my cheek. I've lost my sense of taste and smell.
"I just want to be the old Kim but I cannot see how I will ever be again."
In mitigation, Evans was described as a "hard working and dedicated family man" who had become a grandfather since his remand in prison.
"He has to live with the tragic consequences of his conduct in September as does Ms Evans," said his lawyer.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "I am satisfied she developed strong feelings for you and was looking for a future with you, but you had no intention of leaving your wife and family.
"If you were not prepared to leave your wife she was prepared to end the relationship, but you wanted to have your cake and eat it.
"You wanted the benefit of a wife and home, but wanted to continue your sexual relationship with Ms Evans. You realised you couldn't have both and that caused you to launch your short but brutal attack on her."
Evans was jailed for seven years and two months. He was also made subject of a restraining order indefinitely.