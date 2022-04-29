Nathaniel Nuttall: Monkton man guilty of Lee Thomas fatal attack
- Published
A man who punched a friend to the floor, stamping on his head and inflicting fatal injuries, has been convicted of manslaughter.
Nathaniel Nuttall, 32, of Tenby Court, Monkton, Pembrokeshire, attacked his neighbour Lee Thomas - who lived above him - in his maisonette.
Swansea Crown Court heard he stamped on the victim's head "several times" in the October 2021 assault, before calling an ambulance.
He will be sentenced on Friday, 6 May.
He called 999, and told the handler "he's unconscious but he's still breathing", Dyfed-Powys Police said following the trial.
Asked what happened, he said: "Basically he started on me and I just punched him a few times in the face and stamped on his face several times."
Following the call, the ambulance service contacted Dyfed-Powys Police, whose officers were first on the scene, and found Mr Thomas unconscious in the living floor room, in "a significant amount of blood".
His face was described as swollen and breathing laboured, with paramedics then arriving to help.
Officers described the defendant as saying "he was just like this stupid little boy and all this", before miming a punch to show how he reacted.
Mr Thomas was taken to intensive care at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, by air ambulance with serious head injuries.
He died on 10 November 2021 having never regained consciousness.
'Prolonged attack'
When it was put to him, Nuttall accepted his force was excessive and not self-defence.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police established Mr Thomas had a number of underlying health concerns, had limited mobility, often requiring a walking stick to get around, with friends and family saying he was too weak to get into a fight, so would not have started one.
Nuttall was aware of Mr Thomas' deteriorating health and claimed to be an "unofficial carer", the force said.
A jury found him guilty of manslaughter after being unable to return a verdict for murder following a five-day trial.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Estelle Hopkin-Davies said: "Nuttall tried to argue self-defence but the level of injuries inflicted on his victim, whose head had been stamped on multiple times as he lay defenceless on his living room floor, just didn't match his claims.
"This was a serious and prolonged attack that resulted in a 41-year-old man's death.
"What makes this case particularly upsetting is that Nuttall was fully aware of his friend's underlying health and mobility problems but still went on to viciously assault him."