US fighter jets over town could upset Ukrainian refugees, says MP
By James McCarthy & Sion Pennar
BBC News
- Published
The US Air force has been accused of risking upsetting "traumatised" Ukrainian refugees by sending low-flying fighter jets over a town centre.
MP Hywel Williams dubbed the noise of the F-15s "deafening".
He said the planes' flying schedules needed to be examined in light of the "exceptional" incident over Caernarfon, Gwynedd, on Friday.
The US Air Force apologised for the disturbance. It said it was looking into what happened.
Mr Williams has now written a letter to the Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace about the matter after receiving complaints.
Branding the flights "stunts" he told the minister they cause noise, nuisance and fear and were not acceptable.
"Having welcomed a number of Ukrainian refugees to Arfon, I find it shocking that the Ministry of Defence would think such unscheduled and unnecessary flights would be acceptable in the current climate.
"Goodness knows what these already traumatised families must think."
Mr Williams said the planes were allowed to fly between 100 and 250ft.
He told the BBC: "They were coming over Caernarfon town centre, as far as I could see, or hear.
"It was deafening.
"That's what's different this time. They've gone over towns and villages, and obviously the circumstances are very difficult for those people who have fled to the area from Ukraine."
Received a number of complaints this morning from constituents regarding 4 military jets flying extremely low over #Caernarfon + surrounding villages.— Hywel Williams AS/MP (@HywelPlaidCymru) April 22, 2022
These were unscheduled manoeuvres causing a huge amount of noise and vibration.
✍🏻 My letter to the MoD below:#lowflying ✈️ pic.twitter.com/TKlvwvnhyJ
He believed the way low-flying training sessions are scheduled does not work.
"What I would like to know is what kind of coordination there is between the USA and the Ministry of Defence so they know they shouldn't fly low over towns?
"The arrangements don't work. This is an issue that crops up often, and I think it needs to be looked at."
The US Air Force confirmed the jets were from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in southern England.
"We are currently looking into the incident with regards to the timetable and schedule," it said.
"It is typical to conduct routine training, which is required for combat proficiency, and demonstrates our commitment to collective defence and cooperative security alongside the UK, and our other allies and partners in the region.
"While we take maximum care to avoid overpopulated areas to mitigate noise impacts, we apologise for the disturbance caused."
The MoD was approached for comment but said it was a matter for the US Air Force.