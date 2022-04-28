Cardiff vandalism: Snoopy sculptures to be moved
- Published
Snoopy sculptures are being moved to "more secure" locations, after a charity trail was targeted by vandals.
The sculptures had been placed at landmarks across south Wales to raise awareness for the Dogs Trust.
But now 19 of the sculptures in Cardiff city centre are being rehomed to a place "where they will be more secure".
The charity said it was determined to make sure everyone can enjoy the trail until 5 June.
The display, called A Dog's Trail, includes 40 large and 75 miniature sculptures of Snoopy - a beagle from the cartoon Peanuts - placed around Cardiff, Caerphilly and Porthcawl.
However since they appeared, eight of the sculptures have been deliberately vandalised, with between two to four being damaged accidently.
The charity said they have been "overwhelmed" by the level of support but are "devastated" for the creators and sponsors.
Creators Wild and Art have also expressed dismay and sadness after a number of the sculptures were found headless.
Now those in the city centre are being relocated to Roath Park, the Capitol Centre, Queens Arcade and Cardiff Castle.
The Peek a Boop and Tally sculptures, which had been removed from the trail, have now been repaired, project manager Rebecca Staden said.
"The people of south Wales and beyond have come out in their thousands to enjoy this super-special trail, but sadly some of the beautiful sculptures which have brought joy to so many have been deliberately vandalised and others have suffered damage," she said.
"From the moment the trail launched we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received. People of all ages are loving it, as are their dogs!
"This trail has brought together artists, businesses and the community and has been a true collaboration and celebration of Wales."
The charity hopes the 40 big sculptures can be auctioned off once the exhibition finishes. To date, the trail has been visited more than 150,000 times.
Charlie Langhorne, co-founder of Wild in Art, said: "A Dog's Trail has created a feel-good factor right across Cardiff, Caerphilly and Porthcawl, bringing joy and smiles to so many, while also showcasing the work of so many immensely talented artists.
"We hope everyone continues to enjoy the trail and will visit the sculptures in their new homes."