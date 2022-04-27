Local elections: Pembrokeshire council publishes dummy results by mistake
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
Dummy election results were mistakenly published on a council's website and accessible to the public for a time.
In preparation for the local elections on 5 May, Pembrokeshire council created a test page that was intended for internal use only.
It featured all the candidates that will be on the ballot paper, but with fictitious votes attributed to each.
The local authority admitted the results became searchable online, but the page has now been disabled.
Details included the candidate's name, their party and ward, but Pembrokeshire council said only "dummy results" were used.
Actual results will go live on Friday, 6 May, with counting taking place the day after residents go the polls.
People across Wales will elect councillors for the country's 22 councils.
