Llanelli: Man sought after alleged sex assault on girl
A photograph of a man has been released by police in connection with an alleged "prolonged" sex assault on a train.
A teenage girl boarded the 16:40 GMT train from Llandovery to Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday, 26 March.
She sat at a table seat and has alleged she was then assaulted.
British Transport Police believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation, and witnesses should contact them.