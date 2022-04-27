National Action co-founder had far-right material, jury hears
Counter terrorism officers found "Nazi controlled zone" stickers when they raided the home of the co-founder of a neo-Nazi terror group, a court has heard.
Alex Davies, 28, denies being a member of National Action after it was banned as a terrorist organisation.
Jurors have been shown material found in the defendant's Swansea home.
The court was told a copy of Mein Kampf, the book written by Adolf Hitler, was found.
Jurors at Winchester Crown Court heard Mr Davies was arrested in Swansea twice, on 3 November 2016, before National Action was banned, and then on 27 September 2017, after the group was banned as a terrorist organisation.
The material was found in his home both before and after the group was banned.
Police found National Action stickers, including some saying "Nazi controlled zone" and "NS131".
NS131 is the second far-right group founded by Mr Davies.
They also found images and internet searches on the defendant's phone and laptop, the court was told.
Jurors were told one image on an iPhone showed what appeared to be a child doing a Nazi salute while wearing a skull mask.
The court also heard Mr Davies, from Uplands, Swansea, had searched for "Aryan insights", and "preparing for a police raid" on the internet.
Police officers found an internet link to a "police guide" posted on YouTube by Benjamin Raymond called the "Raymond Report". It was a guide for what people should do "post arrest", the court heard. Jurors were told the internet link was found on an NS131 website under their "legal resources" section.
Benjamin Raymond was the co-founder of National Action and lived in Mumbles, Swansea, the court heard. He was convicted of being a member of National Action last year.
Police found an anti-Semitic image on Mr Davies' phone, the court heard, as well as other images that pointed to his far-right sympathies.
Jurors were told the defendant ordered 3,500 stickers in 2017.
The trial continues.