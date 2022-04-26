M4 crash: Drink driver who killed children to have sentence reviewed
- Published
A man who killed two young children in a car crash while drink and drug driving will have his sentence reviewed.
Martin Newman, 41, drank red wine while driving and had cocaine in his system when his Ford Transit van crashed into a family's Ford Fiesta.
The family were returning from a birthday party when their car was hit by Newman on 5 February.
He was jailed for nine years and four months earlier this month.
Three-year-old Jayden Lee Lucas and his sister Gracie Ann, aged four, both died in hospital following the crash, which also left their mother Rhiannon Lucas with serious injuries.
The children's family expressed anger following Newman's sentencing and said they would appeal for harsher punishment that reflected the loss of the two young children.