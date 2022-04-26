M4 crash: Drink driver who killed children to have sentence reviewed
A man who killed two young children in a car crash while drink and drug driving will have his sentence reviewed.
Martin Newman, 41, drank red wine while driving and had cocaine in his system when his Ford Transit van crashed into a family's Ford Fiesta in February.
He was jailed for nine years and four months this month.
The sentence will be examined by the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
The family were returning from a birthday party and had pulled over onto the hard shoulder in Newport when their car was hit by Newman on 5 February.
Three-year-old Jayden Lee Lucas and his sister Gracie Ann, aged four, both died in hospital following the crash, which also left their mother Rhiannon Lucas with serious injuries.
Following his sentence earlier this month, the children's family expressed anger and said they would appeal for harsher punishment that reflected the loss of the two young children.
Outside Cardiff Crown Court, they said their lives had been destroyed and their home felt "like an empty shell."
The Attorney General's Office confirmed it had received a request for the sentence to be considered as being unduly lenient.
A spokesman said: "The law officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision".
Newman had pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.