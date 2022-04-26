Manorbier beach search launched for missing man
A search has been launched for a man who has gone missing near a beach in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the man, known as Anthony, was last seen at Manorbier beach at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
The force said the 45 year old was walking towards Lydstep along the coast path.
He has been described as white, about 6ft 3in with short light brown hair, and was wearing a dark top and trousers.
Milford Haven coastguards say three coastguard rescue teams, from St Govan's, Broadhaven and Tenby have been assisting with the search.
A National Police Air Service helicopter has also been involved.