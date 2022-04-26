Clydach: Tribute to Dr Kim Harrison after alleged assault
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a doctor who has died a month after an alleged serious assault.
Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was injured in Clydach, Swansea, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday 12 March and died in hospital on 9 April.
His family said in a statement: "Kim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend - a man of great patience, modesty and integrity."
A murder investigation is under way.
"Kim was a well renowned and respected doctor who strove to ensure that his patients were always offered the best care," the statement said.
"After training at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, he worked closely with colleagues to set up the respiratory unit in Morriston Hospital and became an international expert in pulmonary fibrosis. Kim was an enthusiastic teacher and taught many future doctors in Cardiff and Swansea medical schools.
"Kim had recently retired and was enjoying a life of simple pleasures - cooking, gardening, music and researching his family history.
"He loved being with his family and friends, and was enormously proud of his four sons and baby granddaughter."
A 37 year old, who police say knew the man, has previously been charged with attempted murder.