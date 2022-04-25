Paramedic in Conwy motorbike training crash died of brain injury
A paramedic killed in a crash on a motorbike training course died of a severe brain injury, an inquest has heard.
Mark Pell, 51, of the London Ambulance Service's motorcycle response unit, was involved in a five-vehicle crash in Conwy county on 9 April.
He was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent but died of his injuries six days later.
The inquest in Ruthin was adjourned to a date to be confirmed.
Mr Pell was one of two paramedics on a training course with the North Wales Police driver training unit at the time of the crash, on the A5 near Pentrefoelas.
Another motorcyclist also airlifted to hospital was later discharged while two other people, travelling in an HGV, were treated at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor for minor injuries.
North Wales Police is investigating the incident.
A fundraising appeal set up after his death on April 13 has raised more than £2,000 for his family.