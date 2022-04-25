Port Talbot ward election rearranged after candidate dies

LDRS
Neath Port Talbot council says it must legally postpone the election in the Port Talbot electoral ward

An election in Neath Port Talbot has been postponed after the death of independent candidate Andrew Tutton.

Voting for Wales' local council elections will take place on 5 May.

But a new date for the Port Talbot electoral ward has been set for 23 June following news of Mr Tutton's death.

Karen Jones, returning officer for the council, said: "We send our deepest condolences to Andrew's family at this sad time.

"Legally, we must now postpone the election in the Port Talbot electoral ward. I have already contacted the other candidates, and will be writing to all affected electors."

Those who have already returned their ballot will be sent new postal votes.

More on this story

Related Topics