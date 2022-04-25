Welsh NHS Waiting times expected to remain over a year until 2025
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
It will be another three years before NHS waiting times for many treatments are reduced to under a year in Wales, under plans to tackle backlogs.
Currently 164,000 procedures have waiting lists of over a year, compared to less than 7,000 two-years-ago.
Welsh government plans to tackle long waits are due to be published on Tuesday.
The Welsh Conservatives said the plans were "unambitious", while Plaid Cymru called for focus on prevention.
Under the new plans, an extra £60m will be given to health boards over the next four years, bringing the Covid recovery NHS budget to around £1bn.
The plan also sets a target of about a third (35%) of new appointments and half of follow-up appointments to take place virtually in future, freeing up clinicians' time.
Additional targets will be set out by Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan at midday on Tuesday.
Cathrin Lloyd-Williams, from Menai Bridge, in Gwynedd, has just turned 85 and said she had waited about three years for a new hip, but then her specialist retired.
"That's when I decided I had to go private," she said, adding that she suspects she now also needs a new knee.
"There's a shop just at the corner of the street, I can get there using a stick fairly comfortably. But getting back is the problem. Then I'm in far more pain.
"It wasn't a hard decision [to go private] because there was no choice. If there's five year waits - for goodness sake, I'll be 90. I might not even care about a new hip or a new knee."
'People waiting in despair'
Mary Cowern, director of Cymru Versus Arthritis, has said the backlog meant people were having to put their lives on hold.
"When you wake up every morning in dire pain and have no hope for the future then it's really difficult for people to live with," she said.
"People tell us they have four years, five years wait - do they sit and wait for that phone to ring for five years? That's an agonising wait.
"We hear calls to our helpline of people waiting in despair, or spending their life savings to take private operations, just to get a bit of control back."
The health minister has acknowledged that hitting waiting time targets would be more challenging in some areas.
"Reducing waiting times will require new solutions, more equipment, new facilities and more staff to help diagnose people quickly as part of an effective and efficient planned care service," said Mrs Morgan.
'A long time and a lot of hard work'
The plans will also see diagnostic testing done away from traditional hospital settings, in primary and community care settings.
Two community diagnostic centres are due to be developed this year, with plans for more by the end of this Senedd term.
"Unfortunately waiting times and waiting lists have grown during the pandemic and will take a long time and a lot of hard work," the health minister added.
"We are committed to working with our fantastic NHS to ensure no-one waits longer than a year for treatment in most specialities by spring 2025."
Ken Harris is clinical director for planned care at Hywel Dda health board, where building work on two new specialist day-surgery facilities is due to finish in the next few weeks.
Mr Harris has said that prior to the pandemic the health board was set to meet national targets, but the pandemic "dismantled" that, leaving them with large waiting lists.
"About 75% of patients waiting for surgery can go through a day surgical route, so a facility like this will have a significant impact on a large number of patients who are currently waiting for surgery," he said.
'The end of an era'
He added that general surgeries like hernias, gallstones, gynae and urology will be carried out at these facilities, as well as some orthopaedic operations.
"It's not the end of the health service, but we are looking at the end of an era," he said, adding: "We're not looking back at the normal nine-to-five, Monday to Friday that maybe we did before the pandemic.
"We're looking at extended days, six or seven-day working so we can maximise the efficiency - but obviously how we can achieve that is largely dependent on how we can recruit and retain staff.
"There are significant problems with recruiting, retaining and maintaining staff."
Welsh Conservative MS Russel Georgie, the shadow health minister, said: "Labour's mismanagement of our NHS predates the COVID-19 with waiting times doubling in the year before the pandemic.
"For years, Welsh Conservatives have been calling on the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay to tackle the crisis in our NHS.
"We need to be assured that this plan is more than just a sticking plaster to cover deep rooted issues."
Plaid Cymru's spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, said: "What the NHS in Wales needs is a plan that looks at every aspect of the patient journey through the health and care sector.
"This has to start with increased focus on prevention, to reduce the number of people who are seeking health care in the first place.
"It's also not clear if government are taking any additional steps to address the severely depleted workforce across health and care.
"The fact that new targets are to be set is welcome, but we'll have to assess the level of ambition and firmly hold the Government to account to ensure targets are met."