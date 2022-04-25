Anglesey: Murder probe launched into woman's death
Detectives investigating the death of a woman at a property on Anglesey have launched a murder investigation.
The woman's body was found in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, on Friday, and her family is being supported by specialist officers.
Her death is now being treated as murder, North Wales Police have confirmed.
A person, who was arrested, has been released as inquiries continue, the force said.
Det Ch Supt Gareth Evans said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the wider community".
He urged anyone who may have dashcam footage of the north-west of the island taken between the early hours and early afternoon of Friday, 22 April, to contact the police.