Elections 2022: Denbighshire apologises for postal vote pack error
- Published
Denbighshire Council has apologised after providing incorrect information for voters in postal ballot packs.
An information sheet said voters could only vote for one candidate.
But in many wards people can back more than one candidate for the county council, and for local town or community councils.
The authority said the information on the ballot papers themselves were correct.
Voters have multiple votes in wards that have more than one councillors, with the number of votes depending on the number of candidates.
The Electoral Commission said it was aware of the issue and was providing advice to the authority.
In a message on Denbighshire's website, the authority said the ballot papers "indicate clearly how many votes may be marked".
The council added: "We are sorry for any confusion the error on the information sheet may have caused."
An Electoral Commission spokesperson said: "We are aware of the issue relating to an incorrect information sheet included within postal voting packs.
"It is important to note that the instruction on the ballot papers themselves is accurate.
"We are in contact with the local authority to provide advice, and understand that they are taking steps to correct this error and issuing new information to affected voters."
