Griff and Martha Thomas: Campaign to reopen 46 year old case
- Published
Campaigners want police to reopen an investigation into the suspicious deaths of a brother and sister nearly 46 years ago.
Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Pembrokeshire, in December 1976.
An inquest concluded their deaths were a murder-suicide, but community newspaper Clebran is campaigning for a new probe.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it will examine any new information.
At the time, officers treated the case as a double murder.
But an inquest in February 1977 found that Mr Thomas had murdered his sister in a brutal attack before setting fire to himself.
Manslaughter was recorded in the case of Ms Thomas, and an open verdict was recorded in the case of her brother.
But people in the town have maintained that the retired farmer, who suffered from arthritis, could never have attacked the sister who he had lived with for more than 70 years.
At the weekend, a vigil for the pair was held at Rhydwilym Chapel, Pembrokeshire.
Rev Peter Thomas said their deaths had "created a mystery" and posed "questions that still haven't been answered".
He said that he had "fond memories of their kindness and devotion and their simple way of life".
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police has previously said: "There is no intention to re-investigate any incidents on speculation alone."