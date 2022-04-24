Magnet fishers find live bomb in Pontllanfraith pond
A group of magnet fishers landed an unexpected catch - a live bomb.
The team of six were searching in Pontllanfraith, near Blackwood in Caerphilly county, and made the find in a pond near Gelligroes Mill.
Alan Morgan, who pulled the explosive from the water, said he thought it was live as it had a trip wire and pin.
They phoned a war expert friend, who confirmed it, then made another call to Gwent Police, and it was later detonated on a nearby road.
The group of magnet fishers, called the Magneteers - who hunt for metal submerged in canals and rivers made the surprise find at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.
Mr Morgan said he had initially thought it was a "bait bomb".
"When we found the bomb, we called our friend in England who is a bit of a war expert and he confirmed it was a live explosive - that's when we called the police, who called the bomb squad," he said.