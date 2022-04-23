Ice cream firm drops 'Little England beyond Wales' tag line
- Published
An ice cream maker has dropped the words "Little England beyond Wales" from its packaging after complaints.
Upton Farm used the term, which is sometimes used to refer to parts of Pembrokeshire, on its logo.
Describing it as "a heritage phrase", a spokesman said the company believed it helped celebrate its "geography and place in the world".
But it will now be scrapped and replaced with messaging that "more clearly celebrates our Welshness".
Pictures of the logo were put on social media, which reads: "Pembrokeshire's own... made for you in Little England beyond Wales."
Steve Thomas said on Twitter: "I certainly won't be buying any of their produce again."
Philip James Lewis, tweeted: "I grew up in north Pembrokeshire and was aware from an early age that the south of the county was sometimes referred to as 'Little England beyond Wales'.
"Even as a small child I remember feeling uncomfortable about it and thinking 'this is wrong'."
A BBC local history article described it as a "curious" name for the south part of Pembrokeshire, which developed following the arrival of one of the many "invaders" to the area, including the Romans, Vikings and Normans.
It added: "The Flemish people who arrived in the 12th Century, after the Norman Conquest, made a lasting and unique impression, still present today in the geographical divide across the county between the English and Welsh language."
Based in Pembroke Dock, Upton Farm has been supplying frozen goods around Wales for more than 30 years.
"Being part of a community business, we recognise the importance of understanding and listening to our customers and as our use of 'Little England' on the packaging of one of our ice creams has unwittingly caused offence to some, we will be removing that reference from any future packaging," the company said in a statement.
"We believed that was a heritage phrase that helped us show pride in being from the heart of Pembrokeshire and our intent was to celebrate our geography and place in the world.
"That pride will of course remain, but with messaging that more clearly celebrates our Welshness. We are sorry to those who took offence."