Gronant: Passenger, 22, killed in crash dreamt of computer business
A 22-year-old man killed in a crash dreamt of setting up a computer business.
The family of Jack Daniel Elden Chahal called him a "caring, funny and beautiful soul."
He died when the silver BMW 520 he was a passenger in crashed on the A548 at Gronant, Flintshire, at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The family of Mr Chahal, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, said he had an infectious smile.
"He was the best son and brother you could ask for, and was fiercely protective of his family," they said.
"He always put others before himself, and had a happy-go-lucky character. He was a loyal young man who also had a heart of gold, and was loved by many.
"He spent some time studying at college, but his main aim was to set up his own IT business. We know he had the determination to succeed, and he was working hard to achieve that goal.
"He will be forever in our hearts, and his story will continue to be told. He will never be forgotten."