Hydro ferry may link Swansea and south-west England
A ferry service powered by hydrogen energy could start running between Swansea and south-west England.
The trip, which would venture across the Bristol Channel to link Wales with Cornwall and Devon, is being discussed by councils in the counties.
The idea is said to be at a very early stage, however.
But if it is given the go-ahead, Swansea's council leader said it would be a "massive boost for tourism and business".
Rob Stewart said he was keen on the idea as it could "cut your travel time to Devon and Cornwall by half".
"It would have environmental benefits too: taking cars off the road and introducing green-powered ferries," he added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that Swansea council was looking at which locations in Cornwall or Devon could be used for the service.
Details are sparse at this moment however, with Philip Desmonde, cabinet member for transport at Cornwall council, saying he was aware of the idea "but I don't know anything more about it at this time".
There is also no indication whether the crossing could also be used for goods and freight.
It is not the first time the idea of a ferry service linking Cornwall or Devon to Wales has been put forward.
Some years ago there were discussions at Cornwall council about the possibility, and a proposed service was drawn up to link Swansea and Ilfracombe in Devon, although it never materialised.