Covid: Missed appointments could mean health problems
By Meleri Williams
BBC News
- Published
Child safety issues and parents' mental health problems could have been missed during the pandemic, a children's charity has warned.
It said health visitors play a "crucial role" in safeguarding children and identifying mental health risks.
But some visitors had to be redeployed because of Covid, and social distancing put a stop to routine contacts
The Welsh government said face-to-face contacts were expected to have resumed in March 2021.
Three weeks into the first lockdown, Rhian Vaughan Hughes gave birth to Elsie.
As first-time parents living far away from family in Cardiff, Rhian and her partner turned to the health visiting service when they started to worry about how their daughter was feeding.
'All you want is that reassurance'
Although Rhian received some advice over the phone, she said no-one came to visit for almost two months.
"I was a bit concerned because she wasn't feeding well.
"I phoned them several times and they told me as long as she was having wet nappies and was putting on weight, she was fine.
"It would have been nice to have seen someone face to face. All you want is that reassurance that you're doing things right."
Rhian said she realised now that her mental health was affected.
"I just felt as though I was asking for support and I was asking for help, and they were giving some advice over the phone, but it wasn't the support that I wanted."
Health visitors go to a family's home after a baby is born and during a child's early years.
Visits are held regularly to monitor a child's development, assess any risks within the home and to support parents.
A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: "We are very sorry that Rhian was not able to meet with her health visitor face-to-face.
'Extremely challenging'
"Unfortunately, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the health board has had to adapt service provision in line with national guidance which meant that all face-to-face visits were only conducted if absolutely necessary, and when the practitioner concluded, following risk assessment, that they were not able to be appropriately conduct a consultation over the phone or virtually.
"During this difficult time, essential contacts were prioritised and a designated helpline was set up where families could contact a health visitor for advice."
The health board apologised for any frustration, recognised the "extremely challenging time for new parents," and said face-to-face visits had now resumed.
"There isn't another profession within health like what we do," said Tesni Rogers, a health visitor based in Abergavenny.
"Our work is to go out, work with families, work with children from 10 days old until they're five.
"We offer support to parents, we look at the home, how a mother looks or talks, we can pick up the smallest thing.
But in March 2020 face to face visits were stopped for families who were not deemed at risk and health visitors, like Tesni, were redeployed to other units within hospitals to help with the spread of Covid.
'Come off the phone and cry'
Some specialist hubs were set up during the pandemic and sessions were held through video calls for some parents.
"It wasn't the usual service we would give but we were still serving the community... but we couldn't read it the same.
"Someone could say on the phone 'oh yes I'm coping fine', but then come off the phone and cry."
The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children Cymru (NSPCC Cymru) fears that mental health problems and child safety issues could have been missed.
"We're really concerned that the health visiting contacts could have been missed as a consequence of the pandemic," said Dr Sarah Witcombe-Hayes, the charity's senior policy officer.
"If these visits are missed, there could be a real missed opportunity to identify any families that are experiencing perinatal mental health problems, and any babies or young children that might not be meeting those developmental milestones too."
"Safeguarding child protection is a really important part of the health visitor's role, and they have unique skills in assessing a child and family's welfare.
Services 'greatly hampered'
"And that's why home visits from the health visiting team are so crucial."
Michelle Moseley from the Welsh Royal College of Nursing has worked as a health visitor and says services were "greatly hampered".
Although she understood that demand was high in intensive care units during the first lockdown, Michelle questioned if redeploying health visitors was the right decision.
"It was done for a reason, but in hindsight, perhaps there could have been further backup plans and perhaps they [health visitors] shouldn't have been removed at that time.
"Health visiting services are now seeing the after-effect perhaps on some child development issues but also on the mental health and wellbeing of parents and carers who perhaps didn't get that mental health support that they would have been exposed to earlier on."
A Welsh government spokesperson said changes were made to the Healthy Child Wales Programme in response to the pandemic.
But since March last year, it "expects all health boards to offer the full range of Healthy Child Wales Programme contacts without exception.
"Contacts may still be offered virtually rather than face to face, subject to the circumstances of the particular families and the professional judgment of health visitors involved."