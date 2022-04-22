Lola James: Two in court after death of two-year-old girl
Two people have appeared in court following the death of a two-year-old girl.
Lola James suffered a serious head injury at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in July 2020, and died in hospital four days later.
Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen's Road, Aberystwyth has been charged with her murder.
Lola's mother, Sinead James, 29, from Neyland, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
Both appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Officers were called to Lola's home on Friday 17 July, and she died four days later at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.
Both defendants were remanded in custody, and are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday 25 April 2022.