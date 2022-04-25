Bute Park vandalism: Community orchard plan
By Rhiannon Wilkins
BBC News
- Published
Thousands of pounds have been raised for trees to be replanted in a community orchard in Cardiff.
In September 2021, more than 50 trees were destroyed, and thousands of pounds of damage caused after extensive vandalism in Bute Park.
Bins were also ripped from the concrete, plants and planters wrecked, and manhole covers broken.
Cardiff council said the support and generosity shown by the community has been "overwhelming".
Melissa Boothman, owner of the Secret Garden cafe in the park, said it was conversations with regular customers that inspired her to start fundraising.
'Wanting to help and rebuild'
"When that attack happened, people did feel like they'd been attacked personally.
"People were reaching out, coming into the cafe and telling me about their experiences of the park, and wanting to help and rebuild," she said.
Ms Boothman said it would be "an orchard by the community, for the community".
"Ideas from local people are central to how the orchard will look, but we want it to provide all kinds of opportunities.
"We can incorporate outdoor learning, grow and provide free food for the community, and put on all kinds of different workshops," she added.
A target of £10,000 has been set for the crowdfunding campaign, and Ms Boothman has been speaking to businesses, gardeners and artists to support the project.
Permission is needed by the council before anything can go ahead.
'Environmentally friendly artwork'
Anna Henderson, a regular customer at the cafe, is keen to volunteer to get the project off the ground.
"I think an orchard means so much more to people than trees alone, and it really appeals - we can see trees, and fruit, and nuts growing, take part in activities," she said.
Husband and wife Chris and Suzanne Carter are artists behind the company Patternistas, and want to design environmentally friendly artwork for the orchard.
"Whatever we do, we want to speak to people about their ideas and go from there," said Mrs Carter.
"Perhaps we can incorporate messages from people into the artwork about what the park means to them, or ask people to create pieces of art which we then curate around areas of the orchard.
'More important than ever'
Forest gardener Cody Wheeler wants to share his expertise on growing food as part of the project.
"With the cost of living crisis, this is more important than ever.
"I can help with workshops on how to grow fruit, vegetables and trees, and organise foraging walks so people can learn how to find and grow their own produce," he said.
A decision on where the orchard will be placed has not been made, but options include a green space near The Secret Garden named Orchard Lawn, where an orchard used to be.
A spokesperson for Cardiff council said: "The team at Bute Park will be looking closely at the plans ahead of the next tree planting season to agree the details, including where, how many, and what type of fruit trees could be planted, and the provision that will be required to manage and maintain the orchard, so that visitors to the park can enjoy the many benefits the new trees will bring for years to come."