Abergavenny murder: Tributes to Michael Hodson, 90
The family of a 90-year-old grandfather have paid tribute to him after police launched a murder inquiry.
Michael Hobson was found unresponsive outside a property in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on 5 April.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries three days later.
A 68-year-old woman from Abergavenny was arrested on suspicion of murder by Gwent Police and has since been released on conditional bail.
In a statement, Mr Hodson's daughters said: "Daddy was a wonderful husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and friend to so many people.
'Twinkle in his eyes'
"He was the most gentle of gentlemen - kind and unassuming.
"He was happiest in nature, tending to his vegetables and planting trees. He loved his many trips to Scotland where he spent happy times with friends on river banks.
"He leaves a huge hole in the lives of all those that loved him and the twinkle in his eyes will always shine on."
Police have asked anyone with information which could help with the investigation to get in touch.