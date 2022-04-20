National Action co-founder made Nazi salute in concentration camp, court hears
The Welsh co-founder of a neo-Nazi group was pictured giving a Nazi salute in a concentration camp execution chamber, a court has heard.
Alex Davies, from Uplands in Swansea, is accused of being a member of National Action, after it was banned as a terrorist organisation in 2016.
Jurors heard how members "celebrated" the murder of Jo Cox MP, who was killed in her constituency in June 2016.
Mr Davies, 28, denies being a member of the proscribed group after its ban.
Winchester Crown Court heard how National Action was the first fascist group to be banned under terror legislation since World War Two, and joins the IRA, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State as banned organisations.
Organisation like this had not been seen in the UK since Oswald Mosley's British Union of Fascists, Barnaby Jameson QC said.
He told the court on Wednesday that the organisation aimed to complete the work of Adolf Hitler, and that Mr Davies was "an extremist's extremist" and an "ideological purist".
The prosecutor added that Mr Davies' Nazi idolisation led him, with a convicted member of National Action, to post a photo of them carrying out a Nazi salute in the execution chamber at Buchenwald concentration camp in May 2016, causing a "massive storm in Germany and internationally".
'Formed off-shoot group'
Mr Jameson told jurors that Mr Davies and co-founder Ben Raymond had coined the phrase "white jihad", meaning "white terror", in a "throwback to Nazi Germany".
The court also heard how the group "specifically targeted female Members of Parliament perceived to be pro-migrant".
"When Jo Cox MP was murdered in June 2016 the North East chapter of National Action openly celebrated her killing and expressed support for her killer, Thomas Mair, on social media.
"They even lauded the possibility of all MPs being taken out, without a whisper of dissent from anyone within National Action, least of all its co-founders."
The prosecutor also told jurors that the defendant attempted to avoid the ban by forming an offshoot group - NS131 - which also went on to be banned by the UK government nine months later.
He added that the defendant travelled "hundreds if not thousands of miles" to meet members of the group for "National Action business" after the group's ban.
Mr Davies accepts co-founding National Action in 2013, but denies being a member between 17 December 2016 and 27 September 2017 as he believed the group ceased to exist
The trial is expected to last a month.