Disabled Caerwys man injured fending off puppy thieves
- Published
A disabled man was pulled off his mobility scooter while trying to stop thieves stealing his puppy.
He was clinging on to his boxer's lead while a woman in her 20s and man in his 30s tried to snatch it.
The 63-year-old managed to cling on, but badly hurt his face and body as he was flung on to the path in Caerwys, Flintshire.
A group of teens intervened and the pair fled without the puppy.
North Wales Police is investigating the incident, which happened on 17 April next to the Caerwys bowling green.
PC Ellie Evans described the would-be thieves as callous and cowardly and praised the timely intervention of the teens.
She said: "The female is described as white, of medium build, about 5'8 with pink and black shoulder length hair. She wore a short-sleeved dark red T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
"The man, also white, is described as of medium build, 5'10 with short black hair and a goatee beard. He appeared smartly dressed."