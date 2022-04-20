Denbighshire: Mast taller than Pisa's leaning tower discussed
An application to build a mast taller than the leaning tower of Pisa in a Welsh field is set to be discussed.
RWE Renewables to wants to build the 90m (295 ft) meteorological mast on land at Mynydd Mynyllod in Llandrillo, Denbighshire.
It would stand for three years and collect wind data to see whether the field is suitable for a wind farm.
But the community council and some residents have objected to the plans, claiming it would impact tourism.
In January, the planning committee delayed voting following concerns about the mast's visual impact on the surrounding area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The proposed mast would include flashing lights to warn passing aircraft.
RWE Renewables has now submitted a "landscape and visual appraisal" in support of their application.
Llandrillo community council said the mast would have a detrimental impact on the surrounding landscape.
Several residents have also objected on the grounds the mast would have an "adverse impact" on tourism, the character of the surrounding landscape, and those living nearby.