Snoopy sculptures: Wild in Art's dismay at vandalism
- Published
Organisers of a Snoopy trail have voiced dismay and sadness after vandals continued to attack the sculptures.
Six have now been smashed a week after being placed at south Wales landmarks to raise awareness and funds for the Dogs Trust.
The Bore Da Snoopy in Dafydd Williams Park, Caerphilly, was found headless on Friday morning.
Wild in Art, the group which created the trail, said the vandalism had been reported to the police.
"Along with our partner Dogs Trust and everyone who has been enjoying the trail, we are dismayed to see the damage to the Snoopy sculptures," it said in a statement.
'Upsetting for everyone involved'
"Wild in Art has created trails in towns and cities across the world which have raised much needed funds for charity partners, so it is sad to see this level of vandalism, which has been reported to the police.
"The overwhelming majority of people are enjoying the trail and treat the sculptures with respect. We hope that the actions of a few individuals do not detract from everyone's enjoyment."
The Dogs Trust charity, which hopes to raise funds from the trail, said: "This is upsetting for everyone involved, especially so soon after the incidents last weekend.
"But the good news is that all sculptures can be repaired and will be back out on the trail as soon as possible."