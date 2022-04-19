Powys: Walker's death prompts coroner warning over headphones
A coroner has ordered improved safety measures where a canal towpath meets a road in Powys following the death of a walker.
Margaret Lewis died in November 2020 after being hit by a car on the B4398, near Llanymynech.
It is thought she was wearing headphones at the time.
Assistant coroner for South Wales Central Dr Sarah-Jane Richards said warning signs for both pedestrians and drivers need to be improved.
She has written to Powys council and the Canal and River Trust asking them to provide better signage.
The inquest, which took place on 11 March, heard Mrs Lewis had been walking along the towpath of the Montgomery canal on 6 November 2020, and reached a point where it crossed the road, which has a 60mph limit.
She passed through a kissing gate onto the B4398, with the intention of re-joining the towpath through a similar gate, diagonally opposite on the other side of the road.
Mrs Lewis was hit by a car as she was crossing the road. It's thought the car was travelling at between 16-22mph.
The driver was dazzled by the glare from the low sun, which meant he did not see Mrs Lewis crossing the road.
Witnesses said the car had a quiet engine which could not be heard at the time of the incident.
Dr Richards said: "With the increasing popularity of noiseless electric cars, the frequency of earphones whilst taking exercise, and the B4398 having a 60mps speed limit, I consider there is a risk of reoccurrence of such an accident."
In a ruling aimed at preventing future deaths, the coroner said that signs were needed warning pedestrians about the dangers of wearing earphones when crossing a road, and also called for signs to warn drivers of pedestrians possibly wearing earphones while crossing roads.