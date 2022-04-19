Hay Festival: Hillary Rodham Clinton joins line-up
- Published
The former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will appear at this year's Hay Festival.
She will appear in conversation with lawyer Helena Kennedy QC as part of the festival's Women and Power series on Thursday 2 June 2022.
Festival director Cristina Fuentas La Roche said she was "honoured" to welcome the former First Lady and US Senator.
The festival is returning for its first in-person event since 2019.
Ms Clinton was the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party, and served as the 67th Secretary of State. She is the author of eight books.
The Powys town's cultural festival held events online during the pandemic.