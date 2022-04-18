Cardiff police search for 'dangerous and violent' man
Police are searching for a "dangerous and violent" man wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.
South Wales Police has advised the public against approaching Ben Sullivan, 29, from Riverside, Cardiff.
The force said officers would "continue with our house-to-house and CCTV inquiries until we find him".
"While we need the public's help to find him, I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact us," said Ch Insp Sohail Anwar.
"He knows we are looking for him in connection with a series of dwelling and commercial burglaries.
"Anyone who is helping him stay on the run will be targeted by officers too."
