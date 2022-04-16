Snowdonia: Mountain hiker injured after Tryfan North Ridge fall
- Published
A hiker was airlifted to hospital after being left with serious injuries when he fell on a Snowdonia mountain.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation and a Coastguard helicopter rescue team went to the man's aid after he fell from a gully on Tryfan's North Ridge on Friday.
He was put in a stretcher and lowered before being winched into the helicopter.
He was flown to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd for treatment.
On Friday the mountain rescue team also helped a walker to safety as she injured her ankle after slipping on wet rock at Llyn Cowlyd.
And volunteers carried a third casualty to an awaiting ambulance after he hurt his leg while in a quarry in Deganwy, Conwy county.
"Good Friday was a busy start to the Bank Holiday," said the organisation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.