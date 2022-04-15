Statue of Llanelli rugby legend Phil Bennett unveiled
- Published
A statue of rugby legend Phil Bennett has been unveiled in his home village of Felinfoel.
The fly-half, who played for Wales 29 times, last pulled on his red shirt more than 40 years ago. But he is still revered among rugby fans.
Felinfoel Rugby Club secretary Clive Richards came up with the idea for a tribute six months ago.
Mr Richards said the former British and Irish Lion was an ambassador for Welsh rugby.
"He has lived in the village his whole life, he epitomises the whole village and he would do anything for the village," he said.
"We wanted to show him, as a community, what we think of him."
A total of £7,500 was raised for Simon Hedger's sculpture.
Mr Bennett, who played most of his club career at Llanelli RFC, was joined at the unveiling in Felinfoel, a village in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, by fellow former Lions and Wales players Delme Thomas and Roy Bergiers.
Also present were current Scarlets stars Ken Owens and Jonathan Davies.
Bill Thomas, of Felinfoel community resource centre, called Thursday's ceremony "moving".
"When Delme Thomas was speaking I looked around and there were a few tears being shed," he said.
"Phil Bennett has always been supportive of the village."
Clive Richards said Phil Bennett spoke a few words to thank the crowd.
"He said a few words but I think he was quite emotional," he said.
"But he wanted it to be known that he played a few games for Felinfoel."