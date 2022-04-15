Llanelli: Woman helps mental health hub open after strokes
- Published
A woman who had three strokes and a heart attack during the Covid pandemic is among those helping to open a new mental health hub.
Sue Griffiths first went to Llanelli Mind for counselling five years ago, and has helped the charity renovate an empty shop to create the new centre.
Meanwhile, Mind called for more out-of-hours services for people struggling with mental health issues.
It added there was a "desperate need" for support in the town.
Ms Griffiths, 47, said she had a very traumatic childhood, but Mind had helped her over a long period of time, by helping her realise she was not the only person with a mental health condition.
She said: "Mind here in Llanelli has helped me and encouraged me.
"Friends have also helped, friends who, like me don't sleep at night, friends who have also got lots of voices in their heads.
"Through Mind I have learnt to try and take my mind off my problems and concentrate on other things. That has helped me recover."
'No-one to talk to'
Mathew Bowler, 25, said working to renovate the centre had helped with his confidence.
He said: "I went through a very dark patch, didn't do well at school... I never really fitted in, it was really upsetting with depression.
"But now I am out of that I want to help people and hoping to show it's never too late to come in to a new career.
"I also think that out-of-hours services are really important . A lot of people with depression stay up late at night and there is no-one about, no-one to talk to.
"I am now coming out of depression. I am really good and looking forward now to helping in the new centre in my community."
'Desperate need'
Llanelli Mind said it had spoken to 10,000 people in the past year, providing services to 1,500.
It added the new centre, which will have a respite room for people who need additional support to keep them out of hospital.
Ian Phillips, a trustee of Llanelli Mind, said: "In Llanelli there is a desperate need for somewhere for people to go with mental health issues.
"There are lots of reasons people are suffering at the moment, including Covid and it is important they get help and support. It can make such a difference."