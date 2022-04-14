Cost of living: Tourism feels the pinch as prices rise Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The Easter break is underway - but are holidaymakers in Wales counting the cost of price rises?

Tourism operators in Wales say they will have to "ride the storm" of cost of living increases as this year's season officially gets underway.

Thousands of visitors have been heading to holiday hotspots for the Easter break.

But one major north Wales holiday park business said its guests have been feeling the pinch in their pockets.

Lyons Holiday Parks said in response it had had to drop some prices, to ensure visitors returned this year.

The group operates 10 holiday parks across north Wales, with its flagship Robin Hood park at Rhyl in Denbighshire.

The company said bookings have been ahead of last year, when the Covid pandemic meant there were restrictions on the number of guests they could safely host.

'We are trying to keep it - and make it - affordable'

Image caption, There's been a 'slow decline' in bookings as cost of living hikes hit, says Lyons' Michelle McKelvie

But the group's holiday sales manager Michelle McKelvie said after a promising start to bookings this year, they have experienced a dip.

"The cost of living has gone up, so we're starting to see a slow decline in people taking up holidays across the board - and I think this is true of our competitors too," she said.

"We've always positioned ourselves as 'right down the middle' in terms of affordability, but what we can do now is reassess our pricing to ensure we're in line with the demands of our consumer."

By reassess, she was bluntly honest - it means actually cutting some prices when they can.

"We are trying to keep it - and make it - affordable, so that people can afford to come away," she said.

The firm said it was a very competitive market this year, with holidaymakers happy to shop around.

"Everyone is going to do that at this time of year, because money is tight," added Ms McKelvie.

'It's too much some days'

Image caption, Tom Seadon has been counting the pennies with his daughter Katie on this trip - it's just 2p coins on this game

Holidaymaker Tom Seadon is enjoying an Easter break with his mother and his daughter Katie at the Robin Hood park in Rhyl.

But after making the trip from Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, he said they have had to be careful with costs, sacrificing day trips and nights out to help their budget go as far as possible.

"We've stayed in a couple of nights, thinking crikey - looking at the bank app and thinking, where is the money going," he said.

"You can't even go out and have a couple of pints, because it's just fleecing you. It's too much some days."

'There's nowhere as many people as there usually is'

Image caption, Money is tighter for everyone, says caravan owner Leanne Ward

Leanne Ward, from Irlam in Greater Manchester, owns a static home on the park, but even so said she was feeling the pinch.

"Things are just a bit tighter now. We're here for the week, and we'd normally go out and do something every day - but you don't, you stay on site more," she said.

"We've definitely noticed it's a bit quieter this year, especially at Easter. There's nowhere as many people as there usually is."

'We couldn't do it without help'

Image caption, Roy Bailey says a quieter Easter break offers better value for money

For Roy Bailey, from Salford, the park is chance to give his severely disabled teenage son a break. But again, the family has been counting the pennies.

"This is why we come away at this time of year, either this time or in September. It's better value for money - just hopefully you get a bit of weather, but it's not always guaranteed," he said.

This trip has been part-funded through a respite care grant for his son.

"We couldn't do it without help, we really couldn't. We're on a set income, and wherever that spreads to, that's as far as it goes."

'We always have ridden lots of different crises'

Image caption, The cost of living will impact every business in tourism, says Richard Griffiths

Elsewhere the increase in prices is being felt too.

Aberystwyth hotelier and Mid Wales Tourism director Richard Griffiths said while the start to the Easter season looked good, there were concerns for the sector.

"It's a massive worry that with prices escalating on heating, fuel, and petrol, that people may look at different places to come," he said.

"But mid Wales is very accessible to the rest of Britain, there's a lot of things to do that aren't expensive, and it's an ideal venue to come when you consider if you travel abroad - who knows what may happen with the flights or with the fuel crisis - so Wales is a good option."

However, Mr Griffiths said there would be challenges to the industry from increases to the cost of living.

"It's fair to say it will have an effect. Every business and every part of the industry must take that into account, and just ride the storm.