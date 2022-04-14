Ukraine: Wrexham refugee house refurbishment under way
A home bought to house a Ukrainian refugee family is being refurbished ahead of their arrival.
Businessman Jamie Hughes will host a woman, Maria and her three sons after buying the three bedroom property in his hometown of Wrexham.
Mr Hughes picked up the keys last Friday after paying £100,000.
A team of volunteers have started renovating and furnishing the house, hoping it will be ready by the beginning of May.
"We got the keys on Friday - we've been putting plans together as to what we'll do and when," Mr Hughes said.
"Today the action has started. We've had tradesmen in and out all day - we've got painters and decorators in at the moment."
A local carpet company has agreed to provide new flooring and new mattresses, while other furniture has been donated.
Mr Hughes set up a Facebook group asking for help. So far 300 people have pledged their support, including teachers and those with language skills to help the family settle.
The mother, Maria, worked in anaesthetics in Ukraine and hopes to find a job in the local area to support her sons aged 10, 12 and 14.
Ian Mawdsley, who is an experienced volunteer helping refugees with the St Vincent de Paul charity, said support would need to be more than just material.
"Really, friendship and compassion - that's what the world is short of, isn't it?" he said.
"If they can make them welcome - without being overbearing, that dividing line between being too helpful and not being helpful enough is very, very fine.
"Through my experience, people who befriend people on a one-to-one basis, with a long-term friendship, that they don't expect anything out of, that's essential."
Julie Simkins is helping Mr Hughes co-ordinate the volunteers working on the house and is confident it will be ready when the family arrives in the first half of May.
"We are pretty organised. We've got a plan.
"The main thing is getting it painted, getting the beds made and then it's just a case of getting the furniture in all the rooms and turning this house into a home," she said.