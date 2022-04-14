Kaylea Titford: Teen obesity death parents to enter pleas in June
Parents charged with causing the death of a teenager by allowing her to become morbidly obese will enter pleas in June.
Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at home in Newtown, Powys, in 2020.
Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, from Newtown, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
At Mold Crown Court, a plea hearing date of 30 June was set for the pair.
A provisional trial date of 16 January was also set.