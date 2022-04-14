Llanelli surgeon faces indecent images of children charge
A surgeon has been accused of possessing indecent images of children.
Dr Raed Al-Mobayed, 43, of Llanelli is charged with the possession of indecent images of children and the possession of extreme pornographic images.
Dr Al-Mobayed is understood to have been working as an orthopaedic surgeon at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said he has been "excluded from the workplace pending the outcome of the court case."
His solicitor said he "adamantly denies" the allegations.
Dr Al-Mobayed completed his medical degree at the University of Southampton and qualified as a doctor in 2005.
He is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on 26 April.