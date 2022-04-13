Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused mum 'adored' son
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her five-year-old son "clearly adored" him, a court has heard.
Angharad Williamson, 31, denies killing Logan Mwangi in Bridgend last July.
His stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy also deny murder.
Peter Rouch QC, defending Ms Williamson, told jurors at Cardiff Crown Court that she was the victim of a "volatile relationship" with Mr Cole who had told the court "lie after lie after lie".
Logan Mwangi was found dead in the River Ogmore in Sarn, with 56 external injuries last July.
In his closing speech, Mr Rouch said John Cole had lied about being a member of the SAS.
"John Cole lied about so many matters in his evidence to you that you cannot believe a word he said," said Mr Rouch.
"He was portraying himself as a hard man, someone to be feared. The only reason he said that is to intimidate."
He said neighbours often reported overhearing arguments between the couple.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, chose not to give evidence during the trial.
Mr Rouch said he would have asked the boy why he did not like Logan and why he had told people he wanted to kill him.
In his closing speech, John Hipkin QC, defends the 14-year-old, said there was no evidence the youth had attacked Logan.
"What goes on behind closed doors goes on behind closed doors," he said.
"Logan's last days were lonely, isolated, distressing and cruel. That cruelty was not at the hands of (the youth)."
He said Angharad Williamson was not a woman who was controlled and that the cruelty, violence and temper towards Logan came "from the adults".
Mr Cole has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Ms Williamson and the 14-year-old deny.
Both adults also deny a further charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.