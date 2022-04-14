Wales tourism: Optimism for Easter but foreign holidays could hit numbers
- Published
Tourism bosses are looking forward to the first Easter in three years with no Covid restrictions - but some believe visitor numbers could be down on 2021.
Visit Pembrokeshire chairwoman Jane Rees-Baynes described "a definite sense of cautious optimism" among members.
However, now foreign holidays are back on the agenda, she believes this could affect numbers at Welsh beauty spots.
With travel abroad on hold during the pandemic, parts of Wales experienced a surge in UK visitors in 2020 and 2021.
"This is the first Easter we've been open for three years and it's been lovely to welcome guests back. I think everybody has a very positive view for the Easter to come," Ms Rees-Baynes said.
"With the world opening up, we probably won't get as many people here as last year."
Tourism and hospitality businesses still face problems recruiting enough staff, she added.
Ms Rees-Baynes said: "Staffing is the number one issue for the trade as a whole in Pembrokeshire, Wales and UK-wide.
"There are less people in the market to get to work."
She added staff absences due to Covid remained a problem.
"While there's no legal requirement to self-isolate, people feel morally obliged to, so you have a high level of sickness that may go on throughout the summer that has to be covered," she said.
"Cost of living and increased energy prices are also issues."
The National Botanic Garden of Wales in Llanarthne is hoping 2022 will rival 2021, one of its busiest years.
"Since opening, we've been very lucky with the number of visitors we've seen," said the garden's marketing officer, Steffan John.
"For the last financial year, we had just over 190,000 visitors come and see us, one of the best we've had on record, really."
The visitor attraction has also been hit by absences due to Covid, with Mr John describing staffing as "one of the biggest problems we have".
2021 was an incredibly busy year for Pembrokeshire tourism businesses, and a new venture has opened just in time for the Easter break this year.
Ty Hotel at Milford Waterfront was built as part of Milford Haven Port Authority's plans to redevelop the area.
Hotel Manager Adrian Andrews said the Easter holidays were "massively important" and the "next couple of weeks are vital".