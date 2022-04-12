Wrexham: Caia Park protest turns to violence say police
A protest turned violent on Monday night, according to North Wales Police.
Officers said they were investigating reports of disorder at Caia Park near Wrexham, which had "caused a lot of distress".
Objects were then thrown at officers and cars and property were reported to have been damaged on Wynnstay Avenue, said police.
No one was hurt, but the council and police officers said they are working together to reassure the community.
Superintendent Nick Evans said: "Sadly last night we were called to deal with a situation where a number of people gathered in Wynnstay Avenue to protest against an individual they wrongly thought to be present there.
"Whilst everyone has a right to peaceful protest, this incident resulted in wholly unacceptable behaviour which included items being thrown at officers.
"Whilst thankfully none were hurt, cars and property were damaged.
"The actions of those involved have understandably caused a lot of distress locally and we will be working in partnership with our council colleagues to reassure the wider Caia Park community that their safety is our priority and we will do all we can to prevent this happening again."
Wrexham council's chief executive, Ian Bancroft, said: "We would like to reassure the community that we will be working with North Wales Police in response to this incident as they continue their investigations.
"It is not appropriate for us to comment on any individuals involved."